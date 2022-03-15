Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Short Interest Update

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 164,500 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the February 13th total of 128,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,645.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DNB Markets raised shares of Elisa Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Elisa Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Elisa Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ELMUF stock opened at $59.47 on Tuesday. Elisa Oyj has a twelve month low of $57.11 and a twelve month high of $65.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.83 and a 200-day moving average of $61.68.

Elisa Oyj engages in the provision of telecommunications, information and communications technology, and online services. It operates through the Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The Consumer Customers segment includes telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscriptions with supplementary digital services, cable-television subscriptions, Elisa Viihde entertainment service, and Elisa Kirja e-reading service.

