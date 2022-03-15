Elizabeth Scripps Purchases 900 Shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) Stock

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) major shareholder Elizabeth Scripps purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.65 per share, for a total transaction of $18,585.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Elizabeth Scripps acquired 900 shares of E.W. Scripps stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.75 per share, with a total value of $20,475.00.

E.W. Scripps stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,941. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.72. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $24.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.37.

E.W. Scripps ( NASDAQ:SSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $622.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. E.W. Scripps’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in E.W. Scripps during the third quarter worth about $647,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,051,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,527,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,070,000 after purchasing an additional 97,199 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps in the 3rd quarter worth about $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E.W. Scripps from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

