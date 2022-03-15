Elrond Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.32 Billion (EGLD)

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Elrond coin can currently be bought for approximately $153.37 or 0.00391483 BTC on major exchanges. Elrond has a market cap of $3.32 billion and approximately $368.54 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Elrond has traded 17.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.59 or 0.00180177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000979 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00026084 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00052550 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007742 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000479 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 21,651,693 coins. Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

