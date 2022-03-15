Emerald Advisors LLC Purchases 592 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Emerald Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.2% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.6% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $318.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $354.56 and a 200-day moving average of $362.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $332.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.34 and a 1-year high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.97%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital cut their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.48.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

