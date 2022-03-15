Emerald Advisors LLC Sells 13,330 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Emerald Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,330 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 514.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,551,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,849,000 after purchasing an additional 15,531,426 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,185.0% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,519,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384,412 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,084.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,610,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306,128 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,973,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,239,000 after purchasing an additional 817,972 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,637,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,048,000 after buying an additional 585,613 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $76.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.85. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $70.74 and a 12-month high of $82.47.

