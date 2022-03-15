Emily Prideaux Sells 676 Shares of Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Stock

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN – Get Rating) insider Emily Prideaux sold 676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,090 ($40.18), for a total value of £20,888.40 ($27,163.07).

Shares of DLN traded down GBX 9 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3,084 ($40.10). 35,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,327. Derwent London Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,797 ($36.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,850 ($50.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.46 billion and a PE ratio of 13.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,260.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,414.40.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 53.50 ($0.70) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $23.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Derwent London’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.34%.

DLN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.11) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($37.06) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,667 ($34.68) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Monday. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.41) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.11) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Derwent London presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,469.44 ($45.12).

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

