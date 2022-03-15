EML Payments (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) Stock Price Down 31.7%

EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF – Get Rating) dropped 31.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.70. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of EML Payments from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.10 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.56.

EML Payments Limited provides prepaid payment services in Australia, Europe, and North America. Its portfolio of payment solutions offers options for disbursement payouts, gifts, incentives, and rewards, as well as white label payments and banking-as-a-service technology. The company issues mobile, virtual, and physical card solutions for various corporate brands.

