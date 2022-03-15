Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) will post $47.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $43.80 million and the highest is $50.25 million. Endeavour Silver posted sales of $34.47 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full-year sales of $203.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $167.49 million to $254.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $254.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Endeavour Silver.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

EXK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Endeavour Silver from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,629 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 9,873 shares during the last quarter. SIG North Trading ULC purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,468 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 15,008 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $529,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 119,450 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 57,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EXK opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.38 million, a PE ratio of 64.76 and a beta of 1.36. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $7.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Endeavour Silver (Get Rating)

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endeavour Silver (EXK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.