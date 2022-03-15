Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 143,620 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 956,193 shares.The stock last traded at $5.54 and had previously closed at $5.53.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Enel Américas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Get Enel Américas alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.77.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new position in Enel Américas in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enel Américas during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Enel Américas during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enel Américas by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Enel Américas during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Enel Américas Company Profile (NYSE:ENIA)

Enel Américas SA engages in the exploitation, distribution and transformation of energy. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Transmission and Distribution. The Generation & Transmission segment consists of companies that own generation plants. The Distribution segment includes electricity supply to the final customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Américas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Américas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.