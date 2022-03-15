Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 143,620 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 956,193 shares.The stock last traded at $5.54 and had previously closed at $5.53.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Enel Américas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.
The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.77.
Enel Américas Company Profile (NYSE:ENIA)
Enel Américas SA engages in the exploitation, distribution and transformation of energy. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Transmission and Distribution. The Generation & Transmission segment consists of companies that own generation plants. The Distribution segment includes electricity supply to the final customers.
