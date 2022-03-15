Energi (NRG) Market Cap Achieves $39.55 Million

Energi (NRG) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Energi coin can now be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00001976 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Energi has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $39.55 million and $361,189.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.35 or 0.00176904 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000979 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00025675 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $157.08 or 0.00399958 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00054000 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007727 BTC.

Energi Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 50,948,318 coins. Energi’s official website is www.energi.world . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

