Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,476,587 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 45,700,980 shares.The stock last traded at $71.14 and had previously closed at $74.55.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.74.
Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:XLE)
Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.
