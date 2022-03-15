Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Shares Gap Down to $12.53

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.53, but opened at $11.90. Enerplus shares last traded at $11.67, with a volume of 107,584 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ERF. TheStreet raised Enerplus from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Enerplus from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enerplus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.94.

The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.94.

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $258.83 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a return on equity of 53.28% and a net margin of 16.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that Enerplus Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Enerplus’s payout ratio is presently 17.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Enerplus by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 359,923 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after buying an additional 154,879 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Enerplus by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,205,807 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,646,000 after purchasing an additional 30,753 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Enerplus by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,581 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 19,150 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Enerplus by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,656 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 24,386 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enerplus during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

