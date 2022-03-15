Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Director Sells $695,983.00 in Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 4,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.05, for a total transaction of $695,983.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock traded up $7.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.64. 2,732,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,650,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.88 and a 1-year high of $282.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 161.41 and a beta of 1.29.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 39.09%. The company had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 7,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $187,827,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,961,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,737,054,000 after buying an additional 1,030,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ENPH shares. TheStreet cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $216.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.99.

Enphase Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

