Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) Trading Down 1.2%

Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.79 and last traded at $0.81. Approximately 24,198 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 41,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Entrée Resources from C$1.10 to C$1.05 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Entrée Resources alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $159.41 million, a PE ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.69.

Entrée Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company that focuses on the exploration, development, and acquisition of base metal projects. The firm explores for gold and copper metals. Its projects includes two separate land holdings Oyu Tolgoi mining and Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi. The company was founded by Cary Pinkowski on July 19, 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Entrée Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrée Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.