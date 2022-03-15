Epic Cash (EPIC) Price Reaches $1.51 on Major Exchanges

Epic Cash (EPIC) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 15th. Epic Cash has a market cap of $20.99 million and approximately $19,204.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Epic Cash has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Epic Cash coin can now be purchased for $1.51 or 0.00003903 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00033773 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00104549 BTC.

Epic Cash Profile

EPIC is a coin. Epic Cash’s total supply is 13,889,088 coins. Epic Cash’s official message board is medium.com/epic-cash . The Reddit community for Epic Cash is https://reddit.com/r/epiccash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Epic Cash’s official website is epic.tech . Epic Cash’s official Twitter account is @EpicCashTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EPIC is a community-driven project based on the fair distribution principle and will never have a pre-mine or an ICO. EPIC is a tech company that aims to create supporting tools to make the crypto world easier for the trader. “

Buying and Selling Epic Cash

