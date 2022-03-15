EpiK Protocol Price Hits $0.0512 on Top Exchanges (EPK)

EpiK Protocol (EPK) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. During the last week, EpiK Protocol has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar. One EpiK Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0512 or 0.00000132 BTC on exchanges. EpiK Protocol has a market cap of $6.65 million and approximately $963,981.00 worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00044485 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,538.17 or 0.06538018 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,753.50 or 0.99824384 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00040534 BTC.

About EpiK Protocol

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 130,057,090 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EpiK Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EpiK Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EpiK Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

