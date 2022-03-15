Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,720,000 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the February 13th total of 6,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

In other news, Director Pablo G. Legorreta purchased 22,666,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $34,000,000.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,783 shares of company stock valued at $9,851. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Epizyme in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Epizyme in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Epizyme in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Epizyme in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Epizyme by 175.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ EPZM opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.40. Epizyme has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $9.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. The firm has a market cap of $128.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 671.02% and a negative return on equity of 2,459.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Epizyme will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EPZM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Epizyme from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

