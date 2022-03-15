EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.300-$4.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently commented on EPR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com cut EPR Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.90.

NYSE EPR opened at $51.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 10.05, a current ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.83. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $41.14 and a twelve month high of $56.07.

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.39 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business’s revenue was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 303.03%.

In related news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $120,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $250,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 301,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after purchasing an additional 87,187 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 151,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,172,000 after purchasing an additional 16,351 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 148,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 25,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,755,000. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

