EQ (CVE:EQ) Trading Down 1.7%

EQ Inc. (CVE:EQ – Get Rating) traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.12 and last traded at C$1.15. 65,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 367% from the average session volume of 13,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.17.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of EQ in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of C$78.69 million and a PE ratio of -16.43.

EQ Inc, creates and targets customized audience segments using location-based behavior signals, advanced data analytics, and proprietary software in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's products include Atom, a proprietary programmatic media buying platform, which enables to purchase targeted media for its clients to influence consumer behavior; and LOCUS, a proprietary automated data processing technology that enables to manage data at scale and enrich those data with proprietary first party and third party data.

