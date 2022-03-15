EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Trading Up 8.4%

EQRx Inc (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.05 and last traded at $4.00. Approximately 59,884 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,236,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.38.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQRX. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new stake in EQRx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,596,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EQRx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EQRx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,951,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EQRx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQRx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 19.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQRx Inc is a pharmaceutical company is involved in developing and delivering medicines to patients. EQRx Inc, formerly known as CM Life Sciences III, is based in NEW YORK.

