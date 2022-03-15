Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Short Interest Update

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a growth of 33.5% from the February 13th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
NYSE:EFX opened at $228.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $233.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Equifax has a 1-year low of $169.43 and a 1-year high of $300.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.49.
Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $4,150,606.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 208.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 1,514.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equifax from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $294.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $296.06 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.91.
Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.
