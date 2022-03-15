Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Short Interest Update

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a growth of 33.5% from the February 13th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:EFX opened at $228.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $233.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Equifax has a 1-year low of $169.43 and a 1-year high of $300.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $4,150,606.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 208.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 1,514.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equifax from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $294.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $296.06 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.91.

About Equifax (Get Rating)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.