Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for March, 15th (ACI, ACRX, ADAP, AGTI, APYX, AQB, ARTNA, AUMN, AXLA, AYI)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, March 15th:

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Albertsons Companies have increased and outperformed the industry in the past year. The stock has been gaining on the company’s decent performance that continued in third-quarter fiscal 2021. The quarter marked the third straight positive sales and earnings surprise. Both the top and the bottom lines grew year over year. The better-than-expected performance prompted management to raise the fiscal 2021 outlook. The company’s focus on providing efficient in-store services, enhancing digital and omni-channel capabilities, and increasing productivity bode well. Efforts to boost assortments, especially in the fresh and Own Brands categories, continue to elevate the customer experience. The company announced that it has commenced a board-led review of potential strategic alternatives aimed at growth and enhancing stakeholder value.”

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of pain. The Company product candidates comprises: ARX-01 or the Sufentanil NanoTab PCA System; ARX-02 or the Sufentanil NanoTab BTP Management System; and ARX-03 or the Sufentanil/Triazolam NanoTab which are in their development stage. Its product ARX-01 is focused on acute post-operative pain, ARX-02 is focused on the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain and ARX-03 is focused on providing mild sedation, anxiety reduction, and pain relief to patients undergoing painful procedures in a physician’s office. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on cancer immunotherapy products based on T-cell receptor platform. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is based in Abingdon, United Kingdom. “

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Agiliti Inc. is an essential service provider to the healthcare industry. It offer medical equipment management and service solutions. Agiliti Inc. is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Apyx Medical Corporation is an energy technology company. It provides products in the cosmetic and surgical markets. The company’s Helium Plasma Technology is marketed and sold as Renuvion(R) in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma(R) in the hospital surgical market. Apyx Medical Corporation, formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on enhancing productivity in aquaculture. The company operates primarily in Maynard, Massachusetts and Fortune, Prince Edward Island. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is based in Maynard, United States. “

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Artesian Resources Corporation operates as the parent holding company of Artesian Water Company, Inc a regulated public water utility. Artesian Water provides water utility service to customers with in its established service territory in portions of New Castle County, Delaware. “

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Golden Minerals is a growing gold and silver producer based in Golden, Colorado. The Company is primarily focused on producing gold and silver from its Rodeo Mine and advancing its Velardeña Properties in Mexico and, through partner funded exploration, its El Quevar silver property in Argentina, as well as acquiring and advancing selected mining properties in Mexico, Nevada and Argentina. Golden Minerals is based in GOLDEN, Colo. “

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Axcella Health Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the research and development of novel multifactorial interventions to support health and address dysregulated metabolism. The company’s principal candidate consists of AXA1665, AXA1125, AXA1957, AXA2678 and AXA4010 which are in clinical stage. Axcella Health Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $193.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Acuity Brands’ shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. Despite global supply chain woes and unpredictable market conditions, higher sales from its ABL segment along with price increases, and product and productivity improvements drove the first-quarter fiscal 2022 results. A diversified portfolio of innovative lighting control solutions and energy-efficient luminaries are driving Acuity Brands’ sales. Although fiscal first quarter gross margins contracted 30 basis points (bps) owing to higher material, labor and freight costs, adjusted operating margin was up 120 bps, thanks to successful leverage of fixed costs. That said, earnings estimates for fiscal 2022 have remained stable over the past two months.”

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from an action list buy rating to a buy rating. They currently have C$70.00 price target on the stock.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $113.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “TD SYNNEX is benefiting from the coronavirus-led work-and-learn from home wave which is driving demand for offsite-working and learning hardware and software. Moreover, steady IT spending environment on the back of rapid digital transformation is a positive. Acquisitions and partnerships are helping the company expand its product portfolio. The merger of SYNNEX with Tech Data is expected to be significantly accretive to the newly formed company’s top and bottom lines. Additionally, the split of the Technology Solutions and Concentrix businesses into two publicly-traded entities will add shareholder value and boost the company’s competitive position. Moreover, the stock has underperformed the industry in the past year. Nonetheless, an increase in the allowance for doubtful accounts and staffing costs continue to weigh on its margins.”

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has C$39.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$32.00.

