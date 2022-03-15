Ergo Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.66 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 15th. Ergo has a market cap of $102.08 million and $1.66 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for $3.19 or 0.00008163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ergo has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,064.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,619.37 or 0.06705176 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $106.38 or 0.00272308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00015091 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $289.85 or 0.00741960 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00066234 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.12 or 0.00478999 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006910 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.11 or 0.00366338 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

