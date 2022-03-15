Ergo Trading Up 4.5% Over Last Week (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for about $3.15 or 0.00008146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a market capitalization of $100.98 million and $1.41 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,725.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,539.27 or 0.06557169 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $104.19 or 0.00269053 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00015224 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $284.64 or 0.00735023 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00065675 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $183.27 or 0.00473254 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006953 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.88 or 0.00361207 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

