Esken (LON:ESKN) Trading Down 2%

Esken Limited (LON:ESKN – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.81 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10 ($0.13). Approximately 851,264 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,036,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.20 ($0.13).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESKN shares. started coverage on shares of Esken in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 23 ($0.30) price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Esken in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 23 ($0.30) price objective for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 12.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 13.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 329.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £102.53 million and a PE ratio of -0.85.

Esken Limited operates in the aviation and energy business primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through Stobart Aviation, Stobart Energy, Stobart Rail & Civils, Stobart Investments, and Stobart Non-Strategic Infrastructure segments. The Stobart Aviation segment engages in the operation of commercial airports and the provision of ground handling services.

