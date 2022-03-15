Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Short Interest Update

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the February 13th total of 3,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 886,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

EPRT stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,373,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,334. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.98. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $21.93 and a 1-year high of $32.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 41.58% and a return on equity of 4.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EPRT shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 218.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1,374.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 231.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the period. 96.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

