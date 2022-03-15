Ethereum Push Notification Service (PUSH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.67 Million

Ethereum Push Notification Service (PUSH) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 15th. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can now be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00002619 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a market cap of $15.67 million and $1.46 million worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00045754 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,614.91 or 0.06684004 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,108.33 or 0.99965262 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00040138 BTC.

Ethereum Push Notification Service Coin Profile

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,287,926 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Push Notification Service

