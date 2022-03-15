Ethernity Networks (LON:ENET) Shares Down 0.8%

Ethernity Networks Ltd. (LON:ENET – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 24.30 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 24.30 ($0.32). 33,118 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 227,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.50 ($0.32).

The firm has a market capitalization of £18.31 million and a P/E ratio of -1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Ethernity Networks Company Profile (LON:ENET)

Ethernity Networks Ltd. provides technology solutions for telecom, mobile, security, and data center markets in Asia, Europe, Israel, and the United States. The company develops and delivers data processing technology and solutions for carrier Ethernet switching, including broadband access, mobile backhaul, carrier Ethernet demarcation, and data centers.

