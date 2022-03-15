ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Dividend Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:SCDL) Trading Up 1%

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Dividend Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:SCDL – Get Rating) shares were up 1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.93 and last traded at $33.93. Approximately 3 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 50,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.58.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.66.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Dividend Factor TR ETN (SCDL)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Dividend Factor TR ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Dividend Factor TR ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.