EUNOMIA Price Down 34.8% Over Last Week (ENTS)

EUNOMIA (ENTS) traded 35.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 15th. One EUNOMIA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. EUNOMIA has a market capitalization of $41,611.67 and approximately $153.00 worth of EUNOMIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EUNOMIA has traded down 34.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00044624 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,526.07 or 0.06535965 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,565.83 or 0.99785515 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00040109 BTC.

EUNOMIA Coin Profile

EUNOMIA’s total supply is 19,973,330,191 coins and its circulating supply is 16,420,688,682 coins. The official website for EUNOMIA is ent.zone . The official message board for EUNOMIA is ent.zone/blog . EUNOMIA’s official Twitter account is @EunomiaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

