EvenCoin (EVN) 1-Day Volume Hits $134,661.00

EvenCoin (EVN) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 15th. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $23,633.29 and approximately $134,661.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EvenCoin has traded 32.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EvenCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin (EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

