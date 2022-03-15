EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported -0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.06 by -0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

EVCM stock opened at 12.22 on Tuesday. EverCommerce has a 1 year low of 10.38 and a 1 year high of 23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 12.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of 15.96.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on EverCommerce from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EverCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EverCommerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 22.54.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVCM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in EverCommerce by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,000,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,751,000 after purchasing an additional 62,588 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of EverCommerce by 1,103.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 8,725 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in EverCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in EverCommerce by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 352,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 132,204 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in EverCommerce by 859.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 119,183 shares during the last quarter. 43.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

