EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Piper Sandler

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on EverCommerce from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on EverCommerce from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on EverCommerce from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on EverCommerce from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on EverCommerce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 21.08.

Shares of EVCM opened at 12.22 on Tuesday. EverCommerce has a twelve month low of 10.38 and a twelve month high of 23.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of 12.24 and a 200-day moving average of 15.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported -0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.06 by -0.08. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EverCommerce will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVCM. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the third quarter worth $145,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the third quarter worth $5,335,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the third quarter worth $1,758,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the third quarter worth $176,000. 43.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses. The company's solutions include Business Management Software, which include route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; Billing And Payment Solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; Customer Engagement Applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and Marketing Technology Solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

