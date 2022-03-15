EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also commented on EVCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on EverCommerce from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on EverCommerce from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on EverCommerce from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised EverCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on EverCommerce from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 21.08.
Shares of NASDAQ:EVCM opened at 12.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 12.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 15.96. EverCommerce has a 12-month low of 10.38 and a 12-month high of 23.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. 43.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
EverCommerce Company Profile (Get Rating)
EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses. The company's solutions include Business Management Software, which include route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; Billing And Payment Solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; Customer Engagement Applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and Marketing Technology Solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
Featured Articles
