EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EVCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on EverCommerce from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on EverCommerce from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on EverCommerce from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised EverCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on EverCommerce from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 21.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVCM opened at 12.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 12.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 15.96. EverCommerce has a 12-month low of 10.38 and a 12-month high of 23.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported -0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of 0.06 by -0.08. Research analysts predict that EverCommerce will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. 43.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses. The company's solutions include Business Management Software, which include route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; Billing And Payment Solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; Customer Engagement Applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and Marketing Technology Solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

