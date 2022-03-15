EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EVCM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EverCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on EverCommerce from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on EverCommerce from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on EverCommerce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on EverCommerce from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 20.54.
Shares of NASDAQ:EVCM traded up 0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching 12.40. 9,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,606. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. EverCommerce has a one year low of 10.38 and a one year high of 23.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 12.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is 15.96.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVCM. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,335,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,758,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors own 43.15% of the company’s stock.
EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses. The company's solutions include Business Management Software, which include route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; Billing And Payment Solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; Customer Engagement Applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and Marketing Technology Solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
