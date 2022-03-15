EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EVCM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EverCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on EverCommerce from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on EverCommerce from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on EverCommerce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on EverCommerce from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 20.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVCM traded up 0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching 12.40. 9,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,606. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. EverCommerce has a one year low of 10.38 and a one year high of 23.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 12.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is 15.96.

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported -0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of 0.07 by -0.09. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EverCommerce will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVCM. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,335,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,758,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors own 43.15% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses. The company's solutions include Business Management Software, which include route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; Billing And Payment Solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; Customer Engagement Applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and Marketing Technology Solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

