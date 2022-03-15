EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the February 13th total of 1,050,000 shares. Approximately 8.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 374,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

In other EverQuote news, Director David B. Blundin purchased 1,004,016 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $14,999,999.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $61,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,248,711 shares of company stock worth $18,617,707 and have sold 22,990 shares worth $355,664. 37.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of EverQuote in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,019,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 26.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,601,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,833,000 after acquiring an additional 332,492 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,131,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,085,000 after purchasing an additional 311,561 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 449.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 335,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after buying an additional 274,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,990,000. 48.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVER stock opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.10. EverQuote has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $42.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.11 million, a P/E ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 1.13.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $102.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that EverQuote will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EVER. Raymond James cut their price target on EverQuote from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of EverQuote from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

