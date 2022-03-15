Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 166,400 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the February 13th total of 217,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 271,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of EVOK opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. Evoke Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $2.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVOK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Evoke Pharma during the first quarter worth $139,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Evoke Pharma by 22.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,760 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 35,781 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Evoke Pharma by 9.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,789 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Evoke Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Evoke Pharma by 192.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,336 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.

