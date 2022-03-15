Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 166,400 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the February 13th total of 217,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 271,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of EVOK opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. Evoke Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $2.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Evoke Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.
