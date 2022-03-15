Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Trading 9.1% Higher

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Rating) shares traded up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.50 and last traded at $27.50. 360 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.21.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Evonik Industries from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.82 and its 200-day moving average is $31.46.

Evonik Industries AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition and Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, Services, and Other Operations. The Nutrition and Care segment produces specialty chemicals, principally for use in consumer goods for daily needs, and in animal nutrition and healthcare products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.