Exagen (XGN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 22nd. Analysts expect Exagen to post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Exagen stock opened at $7.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 14.62 and a quick ratio of 14.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.72. Exagen has a one year low of $6.84 and a one year high of $22.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.72.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Exagen by 36.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 498,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 133,723 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Exagen by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 14,818 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Exagen by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Exagen by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Exagen by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

