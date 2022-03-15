ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Price Up 6.5% Over Last 7 Days

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0490 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $286,541.61 and $246.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001490 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003505 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000456 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000859 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.