EXFO (TSE:EXF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.82

EXFO Inc. (TSE:EXF – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:EXFO)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.82 and traded as low as C$7.80. EXFO shares last traded at C$7.81, with a volume of 1,106 shares traded.
The stock has a market cap of C$448.79 million and a P/E ratio of -55.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53.
About EXFO (TSE:EXF)
