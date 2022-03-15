Exosis Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $30.00 (EXO)

Exosis (EXO) traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 15th. One Exosis coin can now be purchased for $0.0112 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Exosis has traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar. Exosis has a total market capitalization of $5,766.97 and $30.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Exosis alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,426.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,616.95 or 0.06637614 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.33 or 0.00272222 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00014841 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $289.64 or 0.00734636 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00065671 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $184.34 or 0.00467555 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006920 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.00 or 0.00350019 BTC.

Exosis Coin Profile

EXO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org . The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Exosis

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Exosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.