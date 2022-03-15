Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Short Interest Down 23.3% in February

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 37,230,000 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the February 13th total of 48,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 454.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.06.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $81.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $346.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $91.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

