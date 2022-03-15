EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for EZCORP’s earnings. EZCORP posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that EZCORP will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.70 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EZCORP.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. EZCORP had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $220.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.72 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

EZPW stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $5.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,926. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.01. EZCORP has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The stock has a market cap of $321.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in EZCORP by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in EZCORP in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EZCORP in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in EZCORP by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in EZCORP in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry, and other branded pawn operations in the United States. The Latin America Pawn segment includes Empeño Fácil, Cash Apoyo Efectivo, and other branded pawn operations in Mexico, as well as GuatePrenda and MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras.

