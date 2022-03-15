F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. F45 Training updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE FXLV traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,206. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.05. F45 Training has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $17.75.

FXLV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of F45 Training from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of F45 Training from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F45 Training from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research report on Monday. They issued an “inline” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, F45 Training has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FXLV. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of F45 Training by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of F45 Training by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of F45 Training by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

