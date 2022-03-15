F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Sells $255,936.82 in Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) EVP Geng Lin sold 1,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.97, for a total value of $255,936.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Geng Lin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get F5 Networks alerts:

On Friday, March 11th, Geng Lin sold 3,657 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.70, for a total transaction of $722,988.90.

NASDAQ FFIV traded up $4.52 on Tuesday, hitting $193.71. 7,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,438. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.34 and a fifty-two week high of $249.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $210.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.91.

F5 Networks ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.10. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $687.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on F5 Networks from $278.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on F5 Networks in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on F5 Networks from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.65.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 361.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,047 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $94,645,000 after purchasing an additional 397,114 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 820,119 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $166,401,000 after acquiring an additional 382,383 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,008,607 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $399,271,000 after acquiring an additional 177,614 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,721,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 350,247 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $85,709,000 after acquiring an additional 103,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks (Get Rating)

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.