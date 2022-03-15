FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Short Interest Update

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 610,000 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the February 13th total of 816,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 379,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FDS. Northcoast Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $351.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $434.00.

Shares of FDS stock traded up $8.15 on Tuesday, reaching $416.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,544. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $304.07 and a 12-month high of $495.39. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $418.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $426.71.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 12.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.12%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total value of $1,015,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDS. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 3.4% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 58 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

