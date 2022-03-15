Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.760-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Signal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Federal Signal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Shares of Federal Signal stock opened at $33.38 on Tuesday. Federal Signal has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.01.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $301.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Federal Signal will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 22.09%.

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter valued at $308,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at $408,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

