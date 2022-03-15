Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,118 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 46.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 5.7% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 210.3% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 15,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the third quarter valued at about $314,000. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FHI. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Federated Hermes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 9,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $279,104.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Richard A. Novak sold 958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $29,784.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,768. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FHI opened at $32.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.12. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $39.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.71. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $321.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.27%.

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

