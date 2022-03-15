FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) is Selway Asset Management’s 9th Largest Position

Selway Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,645 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for 2.8% of Selway Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 6.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,909,705 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $854,771,000 after purchasing an additional 236,940 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,372,731 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $520,369,000 after purchasing an additional 35,351 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 34.8% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $496,034,000 after purchasing an additional 583,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,877,642 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $411,750,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in FedEx by 308.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,625,430 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $362,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.23.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $4.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.12. 87,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,359,937. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $237.80 and its 200 day moving average is $241.45. The stock has a market cap of $57.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $199.03 and a 12 month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. FedEx’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About FedEx (Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.